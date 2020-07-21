Remembering Two Titans of the Civil Rights Movement

The legacies of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian will guide us

Across two generations, beginning in 1960, John Lewis and the Rev. C.T.Vivian battled for justice and equality. They fought together for civilrights for 60 years and died on the same day in 2020. In honor of theirmemory, we must pause to remember and reflect on their resilience, theircommitment to nonviolence, their understanding of the centrality of thevote, and, perhaps, just as important, their personal humility.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture(NMAAHC) will forever be grateful to Congressman Lewis, who co-authoredand sponsored the legislation that created the Museum. Join us in honoringCongressman Lewis by watching his inspiring speech at NMAAHC’s dedicationceremony on September 24, 2016.

The Museum also celebrates the life and legacy of the Rev. C.T. Vivian. Weinvite you to watch his oral history, a Civil Rights History Projectcollaboration between NMAAHC and the Library of Congress.

We are grateful that you, a valued member of the Museum’s community, are standing with us as we recognize and share the inspiring legacies of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian. Together, we will carry on their powerful vision for a more equitable and just future.