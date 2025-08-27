Reminder: Citizen Public Works Academy Accepting Fall Applications

Newport News residents can now register for the fall session of the Citizen Public Works Academy (CPWA), a 10-week program offering a behind-the-scenes look at the city’s essential services. The application deadline is Aug. 30.

Participants will explore topics such as road maintenance, stormwater management, waste collection, and traffic engineering through classroom instruction, hands-on activities, demonstrations, and field trips.

Dates: Sept. 11 – Nov. 13

Time: Thursdays, 6 – 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Location: Public Works Annex, 511 Oyster Point Rd.

Eligibility: Newport News residents age 18 and older

To register or learn more, visit the CPWA webpage.