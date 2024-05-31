Reminders for Remembrance: City of Virginia Beach to Mark Five Years Since May 31, 2019

Departments previously located in former Building 2 to close 3 p.m. May 31 in observance

As May 31 approaches, the City of Virginia Beach invites the community to show “Love For VB” in remembrance of the lives lost and forever changed in May 2019.

On Friday, May 31, 2024, we invite the community to:

Wear blue , the color of remembrance.

, the color of remembrance. Attend the Five-Year Remembrance Ceremony to gather and remember those we lost and lift up survivors and all those still healing. The event will include a moment of silence, reading of names and dedication of the site of the future 5/31 Memorial. The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at the future memorial site near Building 30, 2508 Princess Anne Road. It will be livestreamed on virginiabeach.gov/media and the City’s Facebook page. It is free and open to the public. Parking is limited close to the ceremony site. For those attending the ceremony, street parking is available near Building 30. Parking also is available at Building 6, 2512 George Mason Drive, where shuttles can take attendees to the ceremony and back.

In observance, the departments previously located in former Building 2 will modify operations on May 31. The departments of Planning, Public Utilities, Public Works and Information Technology will close at 3 p.m. and open at regular hours June 3. For departmental information, visit virginiabeach.gov.

The Planning Department will accept counter service customers until 2:30 p.m. Counter service routinely concludes 30 minutes prior to closing.

The Public Utilities Customer Contact Center will accept calls until 2:45 p.m. Any customers still in the call queue at that time will be serviced. For customers whose water service was previously disconnected for nonpayment, full payment must be received by 1:30 p.m. on May 31 to guarantee same-day service restoration. Full payment made after 1:30 p.m. will result in service restoration the next business day – June 3. Payment options are listed at virginiabeach.gov/pu-payments.

For water and sewer emergencies while the office is closed, please call 311.