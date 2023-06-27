Rep. Adams Hosts “Focus on Food” Day with Congressman Jim McGovern

By: Office of Congresswomen Alma Adams

CHARLOTTE, NC– On Thursday, June 29, Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) will host Congressman Jim McGovern (MA-02) for “Focus on Food,” a day of events on hunger and nutrition. Both U.S. Representatives are senior members of the House Committee on Agriculture, which will take up the quinquennial Farm Bill this year. The theme of the Focus on Food events is “You Can’t Be Healthy if You’re Hungry.”

The day will start at 11:00 AM EDT in the Truist Auditorium in the New Science Building on the campus of Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte. It will include a panel discussion with community leaders on food and nutrition issues. A press availability will be held immediately after the discussion.

Interested parties can register here for the 11:00 AM event or at adams.house.gov/FOF.

The event is open to the public and open press; media can RSVP here.

Who: Congresswoman Alma Adams; Congressman Jim McGovern; Community Leaders; Local Constituents

What: FOCUS ON FOOD: “You Can’t Be Healthy if You’re Hungry.”

Where: Truist Auditorium, New Science Building,Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, N.C. Register here

When: Thursday, June 29 at 11 AM EDT.

A media kit with background on Rep. Adams and Rep. McGovern’s work on hunger and food security is available here