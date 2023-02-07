Rep. Adams Names Mayor Lyles State of the Union Guest

By: Congress Woman Alma Adams Office

Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) has named Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles as her guest to President Biden’s State of the Union Address to Congress on Tuesday, February 7.

The State of the Union Address will highlight the achievements and work still to be done under the leadership of President Biden. Guests, including Mayor Lyles, will be able to attend the State of the Union for the first time since 2020.

“Our country has made tremendous strides under President Biden thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In Charlotte, Mayor Lyles has led local recovery efforts to make sure our city and our region recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congresswoman Adams. “However, Vi has gone a step further by centering equity and racial justice in her time as mayor, and her work with the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative provided a clear framework to use American Rescue Plan Act funds in a way that addresses historic disparities in our community, and builds Charlotte back better than before. I am honored to invite Mayor Vi Lyles to be my guest to the State of the Union Address.”

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative is a Public-Private Partnership that is the corporate response to Mayor Lyles’ call for a more equitable Queen City. The City of Charlotte allocated $10 million of its American Rescue Plan funds to the initiative to help address the digital divide. The city also leveraged ARPA funds to support housing, small businesses, local nonprofits, and workforce development, with nearly 80 percent of the city’s ARPA funds being distributed to the community.

“I feel honored and privileged to attend President Biden’s State of the Union Address as a guest of Congresswoman Alma Adams,” said City of Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “Her exceptional leadership and unwavering support have been instrumental in securing crucial federal funding for our region, including American Rescue Plan Act funds.”

Mayor Lyles continued, “Our city is making significant progress in promoting equity and correcting historical injustices through initiatives like the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, and we aim to serve as a model for similar initiatives across the country. Our goal is to set the standard for promoting racial equity and upward mobility for all.”