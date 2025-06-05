Rep. Adams Questions ED Sec. McMahon in House E&W Committee Hearing

By: Victor Greene

On June 4, 2025, Education Secretary Linda McMahon faced pointed questioning from the House Education and Workforce Committee as she defended sweeping budget cuts and proposals like risk-sharing agreements and a Workforce Pell Grant program. The hearing turned tense when her remarks on “viewpoint diversity” sparked a sharp debate over academic freedom and the administration’s stance on diversity and inclusion. Democrats accused her of obstructing investigations and retaliating against institutions resisting DEI policies, underscoring the growing political divide over the future of federal education.

Watch the full hearing: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/alji3jyzirusv5pzn8kdf/0604-1000-Committee-on-Education-and-Workforce-6.4.2025-Ed-Hearing-McMahon-Questioning-2025-06-04.mp4?rlkey=lcpj7808d4mt6izt9z3dgja9u&e=2&st=1baq3fwm&dl=0