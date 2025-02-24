REP. ADAMS RESPONDS TO SUSPENSION OF 1890 SCHOLARS PROGRAM

Charlotte, N.C. ‒ Today, Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, PhD, Senior Member of the House Committee on Agriculture and Founding Chairwoman of the Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities Caucus, released the following statement regarding the Trump-Vance Administration’s suspension of the 1890 Scholars Program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The move was abruptly announced on the USDA website following a series of executive orders by President Trump targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion programming within the Federal Government.

“It is infuriating that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has suspended the 1890 Scholars Program ‘pending further review,’” said Congresswoman Adams. “This is a clear attack on an invaluable program that makes higher education accessible for everybody, and provides opportunities for students to work at USDA, especially in the critical fields of food safety, agriculture, and natural resources that Americans rely on every single day.”

“This program is a correction to a long history of racial discrimination within the land-grant system, not an example of it,” continued Congresswoman Adams. “I demand USDA immediately rescind this targeted and mean-spirited suspension and reinstate the 1890 Scholars Program, for which the deadline for students to apply was originally March 1, 2025.”