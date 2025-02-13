REP. ADAMS SPEAKS OUT AGAINST TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This evening, Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, PhD (D-NC), Senior Member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, released the following statement speaking out forcefully against the actions of the Trump-Vance Administration and Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” at the Department of Education (DOE).

“Elon Musk’s ‘DOGE’ team has been inside the Department of Education for over a week attempting to cancel federal education grants and contracts. So far, 89 contracts and 29 grants have been terminated—including funding for diversity and equity programs– totaling over $900 million. Trump Administration officials know what they are doing is illegal, as they are ignoring the rulings of federal judges and the powers of Congress that are clearly laid out in the Constitution.”

“Millions of students around our nation rely on programs administered by the DOE, including at nearly 100,000 public K-12 schools. These programs that our children rely on must be protected to ensure we build a diverse workforce for the future and improve economic inequality over the coming decades.

“I again call on Speaker Johnson to exert Congress’ authority, and I will not rest until the ‘Trump-Musk’ Administration is stopped from unleashing their blatantly unconstitutional attacks on the DOE.”