Rep. Adams’ Statement on House GOP Leadership’s Cruel Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON, DC— Today, Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, PhD, Dean of the North Carolina Democratic Congressional Delegation, released the following statement regarding her decision to vote against House Republican Leadership’s budget proposal:

“The House Republican Conference’s budget gives an unnecessary $4.5 trillion tax cut to the richest Americans and corporations while leaving poor and working class people behind. To pay for it, they want to gut Medicaid, SNAP, and other essential programs that our families need to survive. I have no choice but to vote against this cruel and fiscally irresponsible proposed budget.”