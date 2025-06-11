Rep. Adams Statement on National Guard in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON, DC—Today, Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. (NC-12) released a statement on the White House deploying 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles during the city’s protests.

“The president’s decision to deploy National Guardsmen to Los Angeles to stop American citizens from protesting was reckless and dangerous,” said Congresswoman Adams. “Neither Governor Gavin Newsom nor Mayor Karen Bass requested their support, and this action only served to needlessly escalate the situation.”

“This decision was fueled by the president’s ego, not by what was best for the people of Los Angeles, and we cannot let him continue to weaponize the executive branch against our communities,” Adams continued. “Republicans in Congress should join Democrats in standing up for our citizens and reining in the executive overreach from the White House.”

