Rep. Adams Statement on the Passage of the Continuing Resolution

Washington, DC—Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, PhD (NC-12), Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development and senior member of the House Agriculture Committee, released a statement following the passage of the continuing resolution.

“The continuing resolution fight was about more than just keeping the government open,” said Congresswoman Adams. “It was about refusing to turn over even more power to President Trump and Elon Musk and standing against these devastating cuts.”

The continuing resolution includes deep cuts to critical programs and funding for Charlotteans:

$700 million in cuts to rent subsidies for low-income households and working Americans. Meanwhile, lack of affordable housing and eviction rates continue to rise in Mecklenburg County.

$116 million in cuts to the Small Business Administration which will eliminate programs for Charlotte’s more than 40,000 small businesses.

$2 billion in cuts to airport, roadway, and port safety projects. This comes after the tragic DC plane crash in January that departed from Charlotte.

Underfunds homeless services by $168 million. Mecklenburg County’s homeless rate grew by 3% over the last year.

Fails to fully fund The Emergency Food Assistance Program by $20 million. Nearly 12% of Mecklenburg County households are food insecure.

Fails to renew $293 million in bipartisan emergency preparedness and disaster mitigation projects as Western North Carolina still works to recover from Hurricane Helene.

Fails to provide valuable community project funding to local organizations and municipalities that offer services like healthcare, housing assistance, food security, and other critical community needs.

“I have never celebrated a government shutdown, but I cannot understate the harm that will come from this bill,” Adams continued. “As this administration continues to wage their wars on education, healthcare, social security and federal employees, Congress has given them a blank check. It’s a disservice to all our constituencies.”

Rather than giving line-item budget allocations, the continuing resolution allocates agency funds in large pots of money without directing where they specifically go. This gives President Trump a “blank check” as he is able to reallocate or cut these funds as he sees fit, with few limitations.

“As we navigate the impacts of this disastrous bill, my priority remains taking care of my constituents,” said Congresswoman Adams. “If anyone in my district is suffering from the fallout of the continuing resolution, I encourage them to reach out to my offices and we will assist you however we can.”

To contact Congresswoman Adams’s Charlotte office, call (704) 344-9950. To contact her Washington, DC office, call (202) 225-1510. For information and resources, you can also visit our website at adams.house.gov.