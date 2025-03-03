Rep. Adams’ Statement on Trump Administration’s “End DEI” Portal

WASHINGTON, DC— Today, Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, PhD, Ranking Member of the House Higher Education and Workforce Subcommittee and Founding Chairwoman of the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, released the following statement in response to the Trump Administration’s launch of the “End DEI” portal at the U.S. Department of Education:

“The Trump Administration is once again using the federal government to attack teachers, students, and schools that dare to promote fairness and inclusion,” said Congresswoman Adams. “This so-called ‘tip line’ is a shameless attempt to silence educators and dismantle programs that ensure every child—no matter their race, gender, or background—has a fair shot at success. Instead of working to strengthen our public schools, Trump is weaponizing the Department of Education to push a political agenda.

“I won’t stand by while they use the Department of Education as a tool for division and fear. Our public schools should be places where every child feels seen, valued, and supported,” continued Congresswoman Adams. “This Administration should be more focused on ending the disparities in our education system. Where is the ‘tip line’ for that?”