Rep. Adams’ Statement on USDA’s Decision to Re-open the Scholars Program

WASHINGTON, DC— Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, PhD, Senior Member of the House Agriculture Committee and founding Chairwoman of the Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Caucus, released the following statement regarding the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) decision to re-open the 1890 National Scholars Program and extend the application deadline until March 15th:

“I’m pleased the Secretary has lifted the suspension of and reopened the application for the USDA 1890 National Scholars Program. This program has been in place since 1992, and I hope we can work together to address the real challenges and real opportunities for our 1890s and our HBCUs.”