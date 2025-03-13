Rep. Adams Statement on Voting Against Continuing Resolution

Washington, DC — Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. (NC-12), Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development, released a statement following her vote against the continuing resolution.

“At a time when my constituents are struggling to make ends meet, the House Republican budget bill looks to slash everything from healthcare and food assistance to veterans benefits and housing support,” said Congresswoman Adams. “This bill will harm our working families, small businesses, seniors, students, and underserved communities in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. I stand against this reckless bill so I can stand with the people of my district.”

The continuing resolution targets programs and subsidies Charlotteans use every day:

$700 million in cuts to rent subsidies for low-income households and working Americans. Meanwhile, lack of affordable housing and eviction rates continue to rise in Mecklenburg County.

$116 million in cuts to the Small Business Administration which will eliminate programs for Charlotte’s more than 40,000 small businesses.

$2 billion in cuts to airport, roadway, and port safety projects. This comes after the tragic DC plane crash in January that departed from Charlotte.

Underfunds homeless services by $168 million. Mecklenburg County’s homeless rate grew by 3% over the last year.

Fails to fully fund The Emergency Food Assistance Program by $20 million. Nearly 12% of Mecklenburg County households are food insecure.

Fails to renew $293 million in bipartisan emergency preparedness and disaster mitigation projects as Western North Carolina still works to recover from Hurricane Helene.

Fails to provide valuable community project funding to local organizations and municipalities that offer services like healthcare, housing assistance, food security, and other critical community needs.

The continuing resolution also fails to direct how most of the funds will be used, giving President Trump even greater authority to freeze or reappropriate the federal dollars included in the continuing resolution.

“This bill is House Republicans’ attempt to give President Trump a blank check to enact his unpopular, harmful agenda,” said Congresswoman Adams. “We have already seen this administration wage wars on education, food assistance, housing, healthcare, and this will only seek to embolden them. I urge North Carolinians to call their member of congress and senators and make their voices heard during this critical time for our country.”