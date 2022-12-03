Rep. Alma Adams Releases Statement on Historic Democratic Leadership Elections

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 1, 2022) – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) released the following statement on the historic Democratic leadership elections this week, including the election of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) as the first African American to serve as caucus leader in either house of Congress.

“After years of success as our party’s leader, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has passed the torch to a new generation of leaders. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries will not only be the first African American to lead a party in Congress; he will also be the first Democratic leader from Generation X. I have been proud to work with Hakeem since we both entered the House in the 113th Congress, and I have been honored not only by his support of my legislative agenda, but also by his friendship and his visits to Charlotte.

“Leader Jeffries will be a tireless champion for the American people in the next Congress. I was proud to cast my votes for Hakeem at our Democratic leadership elections meeting, and I look forward to seeing him take the gavel as Speaker of the House in the near future.”