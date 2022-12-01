Rep. Alma Adams Releases World AIDS Day Video Featuring Human Ribbon

By: Rep. Alma Adams

In recognition of World AIDS Day, Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) released a video recognizing the millions of people lost to HIV and AIDS, and the approximately 40 million people around the world living with HIV. The video includes a “Human Ribbon” of people recognizing World AIDS Day.

Rep. Adams’ video is available here.

Additionally, pictures of the Human Ribbon are available here.

“We recognize World AIDS Day on December 1st so we can continue to tell the story of people who are living with HIV, and of the over 40 million people around the world lost to HIV and AIDS,” said Rep. Adams. “Our Office is proud to partner with several community groups, student organizations, city and state agencies, and community members to make this day a success. This year’s theme, “Global Solidarity, Share Responsibility” will unite people around the world to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses. In Congress, I’m proud to support legislation and appropriations to continue to help people living with AIDS, educate people about HIV, and stop the spread of this virus.”

Congresswoman Adams is a member of the Congressional HIV/AIDS Caucus, and has worked in Congress to secure federal grants to help North Carolinians living with HIV, increase HIV prevention funding, and sponsor common-sense sex education legislation that would lower the incidence of STIs, including HIV. She is a cosponsor of the 2022 World AIDS Day resolution.