Rep. McClellan Endorses Democratic Ticket After Voter Surge

By: Victor Greene

RICHMOND, Va. — In response to Virginia’s 2025 primary elections, U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-04) applauded the strong Democratic turnout and voiced full support for the party’s statewide ticket.

“The high Democratic turnout in Tuesday’s primary elections shows that Virginians are eager to send a message that they’re sick of the chaos coming out of Washington,” McClellan said. She criticized the lasting effects of Trump-era policies on the economy, healthcare, and federal workers, stating that Virginians are ready for leaders who will stand up for them.

McClellan formally endorsed Abigail Spanberger for Governor, Ghazala Hashmi for Lieutenant Governor, and Jay Jones for Attorney General. “This ticket brings experience serving Virginians at different levels of government and in our communities,” she said. “I look forward to campaigning across the Commonwealth to elect the Spanberger-Hashmi-Jones ticket, to hold the House of Delegates, and to win key local races.”