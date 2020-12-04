REPRESENTATIVE ELAINE LURIA ENDORSES ANDRIA MCCLELLAN FOR LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Norfolk, Virginia —In the first Congressional endorsement of any candidate in the Virginia Democractic Lieutenant Governor race, Representative Elaine Luria is throwing her support to Norfolk City Councilmember Andria McClellan in McClellan’s bid to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.



“Andria’s local leadership experience means she can listen directly to Virginians and deliver on the things they need most — and we need leaders like her in Richmond,” said Luria. “In addition to her local leadership, Andria holds years of experien ce as an entrepreneur and small business owner. As a former small business owner myself, I know how valuable that experience is when it comes to understanding and helping the people you serve.”



“Having Representative Luria’s endorsement is a tremendous honor for me,” said Andria McClellan. “Throughout her career in the Navy and now as member of Congress, she has been an exemplary leader for Virginia. I look forward to working with her as the next Lieutenant Governor of our Commonwealth.”



An experienced public official, businesswoman, community leader and University of Virginia graduate, McClellan believes that every Virginian deserves an equal opportunity for a safe, equitable, and prosperous future.



“Andria is uniquely qualified to help lead Virginia to economic recovery — and a key part of that is making sure our workers and small businesses have access to the resources they need to get back on their feet,” added the Congresswoman.