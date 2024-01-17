Republic of Korea to honor MacArthur with Order of Military Merit

NORFOLK, VA – Representatives of the Republic of Korea will next week posthumously present a physical symbol of one of their nation’s highest honors as previously bestowed upon the late U.S. Army General Douglas MacArthur.

The Order or Military Merit medal will be presented by Major GeneralKyungkoo Lee, Defense Attaché of the Republic of Korea to the United States. Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander will accept on behalf of the MacArthur family, and the medal will then become part of the City’s renowned MacArthur Memorial Collection.

This special ceremony will take place on General MacArthur’s birthday and the 60th anniversary of the MacArthur Memorial. Members of the media are invited to cover this event at 10: a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 to help kickoff a yearlong celebration of this world-class museum, archive, research and education center located in downtown Norfolk.

WHO: Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, City of Norfolk

Major GeneralKyungkoo Lee, Defense Attaché of the Republic of Korea to the United States

Robert Garris, General Douglas MacArthur Foundation Board Chair

WHAT: Presentation of Republic of Korea’s Order to Military Merit in recognition of General Douglas MacArthur’s outstanding leadership in support for Korea and its citizens during the Korean War

WHERE: MacArthur Memorial

Media may park in the courtyard accessible from City Hall Avenue, just east of Bank Street

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 26

Please arrive before 9:45 for set-up; ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

NOTE: This invitation is for working media only. Coverage is welcomed though we respectfully ask that you do not encourage your audience or readers to attend this event in person due to space limitations.