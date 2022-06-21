Republican Party of Virginia Statement on Yesli Vega Winning Seventh Congressional District Republican Primary

By: The Republican Party of Virginia

The Republican Party of Virginia congratulates Yesli Vega on winning the 7th Congressional District Republican Primary on Tuesday. Yesli is a strong conservative who will fight for our shared values in Congress and defeat Radical Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

Though Rep. Spanberger likes to play moderate when the cameras are on, voters know that she has voted in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi and House progressives, and they are ready for new leadership in Washington.

As a military wife and veteran of three Virginia law enforcement agencies, Yesli has lived a life of service to her country and her community. She has seen first-hand the tragic consequences of Democrats’ open borders policies, and is committed to holding Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats accountable for their failures. We look forward to supporting her campaign to defeat Abigail Spanberger and address the real issues facing voters in our Commonwealth.