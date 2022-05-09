Republican Primary Early Voting & Absentee Ballot Locations

By: City of Newport News

Tuesday, June 21, is the Republican Party Primary in Newport News, with early voting and ballot drop-off stations available at the following locations:

City Hall, 2400 Washington Ave., 6th floor, Registrar’s Office

City Center, Fountain Plaza II, 700 Town Center Dr., 1st floor conference room

In-person early voting began May 6 at City Hall and will continue Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. In-person early voting begins Tuesday, May 10, at the Fountain Plaza II satellite office and will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Beginning Monday, June 6, the satellite location will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Both locations will be open on Saturday, June 11, and Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The deadline to register to vote to vote in the primary is May 31 at 5 p.m. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is June 10.

Election Day polls are open 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.