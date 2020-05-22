Republican Primary Takes Place June 23

Last month, Governor Ralph Northam issued Executive Order 56 delaying the June Republican primary two weeks. It is now scheduled for June 23, and the deadline to register to vote or update your information for the June primary is May 26. Registration is available online through the Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Portal, and those already registered to vote in Virginia can update their information in the Citizen Portal.

The Newport News Voter Registrar’s Office is again strongly encouraging voters to vote by mail. Voters can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them online in the Citizen Portal or by printing a request form and returning the completed and signed form to the Newport News Voter Registrar’s Office. When completing a paper application, voters may use reason 2A, “my disability or illness” to complete their form. Voters completing an online application to request an absentee ballot will need to follow the prompts and select “I have a reason or condition that prevents me from going to the polls on Election Day.” They will then have the option to choose “my disability or illness” as the reason for their request. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is May 26, and the last day to vote absentee in person is June 20.

For more information, contact the Voter Registrar’s Office at 757-926-8683.