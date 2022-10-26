Request, Replace Social Security Card Online

By: City of Newport News

No more standing in line for hours at the Social Security office! Do you need to apply for a Social Security number and card? Do you need a replacement card, or to update your name? The Social Security Administration (SSA) now has a new – and faster – way for you to make the request online.

Go to Social Security Number and Card webpage and answer a few questions to determine whether you can:

Complete the entire application process online; or Start the application process online, then bring any required documents to the local office to complete the application.

In both scenarios, the SSA will mail your card after they process your completed application, typically within two weeks. More information about this process is available in this blog post.