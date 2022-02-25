Residents can give input on priorities for city budget beginning March 3

By: City of Hampton

The annual opportunity for people to get involved in setting the city’s priorities on expenses and taxes begins March 3. City Manager Mary Bunting answers questions and listens to feedback before proposing her recommended budget to City Council.

For the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, assessments on homes in the city have a median increase in value of 16%. That follows two years of increases in the sales price of houses, as demand has grown and supply is limited.

City Council held a budget retreat on Feb. 23 to discuss their top spending priorities and their ideas on lowering the tax rate. The public will get a similar opportunity.

The input sessions are called “I Value” because people are asked to give input on broad priorities for the city. Some are one-time capital projects, like building renovations, while others involve new annual spending, like personnel.

The schedule for this year includes:

March 3, 7 p.m. Facebook Live. Bunting, along with other staff members, will give an overview of the city’s budget. Viewers can type questions into the comments area, and staff will answer them. How the city does assessments will be discussed, but people who have specific questions about their own assessment should call 727-8311 or email 311@hampton.gov. The assessor for their specific neighborhood will get back in touch. The link for the live session will not be available until just before the event; go to the page to find it at that time.

Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m., Ruppert Sargent building (1 Franklin St.) This in-person meeting will kick off with a budget overview again, and there will be specific polling opportunities where those present can use a keypad to note their priorities. Bunting will also answer questions.

Tuesday, March 8, 7 p.m. will be a similar in-person meeting. The location has not been determined yet.

After the meetings, there will be an opportunity for residents to do the polling on preferences via online survey.



For more information or if you have questions, please call 727-8311 or email 311@hampton.gov.