Residents Needed for Floodplain Management Advisory Committee

City of Newport News is undertaking a multi-year, master planning effort to tackle flooding challenges. Through this effort, the city is assessing current and future flood impacts to develop long-term solutions.

Newport News is forming a Citizens Advisory Committee to take an active role in the development of the floodplain management plan. The planning process will take approximately six months and will include in person and virtual meetings. Throughout the duration of the planning process, the committee will meet five times, with the potential for additional meetings or communication by phone or email. Residents can learn more about the Stormwater Master Planning efforts on the project website.

If you own property or a business or live in Newport News and are interested in serving on the advisory committee, fill out the online application. The deadline to apply is April 7. Anyone in Newport News can serve, you do not have to be a flooding expert!

Residents who are unable to become part of the committee will still have many opportunities to share their ideas and vision for the Stormwater Master Planning effort through surveys and public input sessions. The project website is updated regularly. For questions about the stormwater master planning effort, reach out to the Stormwater Division at stormwater@nnva.gov.