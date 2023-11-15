Resolution Approving and Adopting the City’s Legislative Program for the 2024 Virginia General Assembly Session

City Council voted to adopt the city’s Legislative Program for the 2024 Virginia General Assembly Session. The 2024 legislative priorities package includes three code change requests, three budget requests, and nine “other policy positions.” Please see the first article in today’s newsletter for additional details.

Ordinance Amending and Reordaining City Code to Create the Mayor’s Committee for Person’s with Disabilities

In 1989, the city established the Newport News Advisory Committee on Disabilities (Committee). The Committee’s main duties included advising City Council of potential access problems throughout the city and making recommendations for access compliance. In 2014, after years of inactivity, the Committee was dissolved. Last night, City Council voted to re-establish an advisory committee with similar functions to help meet the needs of persons with disabilities

Resolutions Regarding Property at 15674 Warwick Blvd.

Newport News Waterworks is engaged in a comprehensive Lee Hall Complex Master Plan, partly designed to relocate offices from City Center to Lee Hall. The primary elements of this plan include the creation of a customer-facing facility providing convenient access to and from Warwick Boulevard and Interstate 64 and a new Administrative Building accommodating multiple Waterworks Divisions. Last night, City Council authorized and directed the City Manager to execute any and all documents necessary to purchase the property at 15674 Warwick Blvd. Council also voted to appropriate $1,062,126 in Waterworks Revenue Bond Funds to support design and land acquisition costs.

Appropriations

Virginia Commission for the Arts – Local Government Challenge Grant: Local Performing and Fine Arts Foundation ($4,500) – The Virginia Commission for the Arts awarded the City of Newport News a $4,500 Local Government Challenge grant. These grant funds will be utilized in conjunction with the $154,879 approved in the city's Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Operating Budget for Support for the Performing Arts to award individual grants to eligible performing and fine arts organizations.

State Revenue: Fiscal Year 2024 for the Coastal VA STEM Hub ($350,000) – Funds support the STEM Partnership between Virginia Peninsula Community College and the City of Newport News through the Coastal VA STEM Hub. This partnership enhances STEM literacy, education, and training for regional communities and provides clear and accessible pathways to STEM careers with local employer partners. The COVA STEM Hub is an extension of the foundational services and training offered at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center.

Department of Engineering ($775,000) – The Transportation Safety Improvement Programs are annual initiatives included in the Streets and Bridges category of the city's Capital Improvement Plan. Programs approved for FY 2024 include LED Street Light Upgrades/Additions and Pedestrian Safety Improvements Program.

Department of General Services ($5,000,000) – The Building Services Division of the city's General Services Department is responsible for the maintenance and repairs of city-owned buildings. City Council appropriated $5,000,000 from the FY 2024 Bond Authorization, Public Buildings Category, for critical renovation and repair projects as consistent with the Adopted FY 2024 Capital Improvements Plan.

Department of Engineering ($3,983,800 and $2,294,575) – City Council approved a resolution appropriating $3,983,800 of VDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Grant Program, and $2,294,575 of Local Funds as match for five projects.

– City Council approved a resolution appropriating $3,983,800 of VDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Grant Program, and $2,294,575 of Local Funds as match for five projects. Washington Avenue and 25th Street Pedestrian Improvements, which includes the construction of a new shared use path with associated ADA facility requirements

Birthplace of America Trail from Newport News Park and Yorktown Road to Chelsea Place

Birthplace of America Trail from Yorktown Road, Elmhurst Street, and Warwick Blvd. to Falls Reach Pkwy

Bates Drive and Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) shared-use path

Safe Routes to School, a non-infrastructure staff support and materials grant supporting safe biking and walking for city schools



Newport News Waterworks ($17,500,000) – The Waterworks Department has been implementing a system-wide smart metering project since late 2019 to upgrade existing water meters to enhance customer service in a more cost effective and efficient manner. These funds will support the full deployment of the system-wide next phase of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project.

