Respond to the 2020 Census!

Have you responded to the 2020 Census yet? If not, please do so today! It takes less than 10 minutes and can be done in any of the following ways:

Online by visiting my2020Census.gov

By phone at 844-330-2020

Via mail by returning the envelope you received

Mayor Price is championing our effort to encourage all residents to respond. Watch his 2020 Census Update video to learn more about the importance of the Census.

Census data determines how more than $675 billion is spent and supports federal, state, city and county programs. When people don’t respond, communities lose up to $2,000 per person each year.

And remember, your data is confidential. Federal law protects your census responses. By law, your information cannot be shared with immigration enforcement agencies or law enforcement agencies. It also cannot be used to determine your eligibility for government benefits.

For questions about responding to the 2020 Census, call 844-330-2020 or visit their Language Support page for help in additional languages.

This opportunity only comes along every 10 years, so let’s work together to make sure Newport News is counted!