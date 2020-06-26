Respond to the NNPS Return to School Survey

Earlier this month, Governor Ralph Northam announced a phased reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year to ensure the health and well-being of students and staff. The phased approach provides options for virtual and face-to-face instruction while establishing limits for class size and school bus capacity.



As Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) prepares for the fall 2020 reopening of school, they are seeking input from parents, students and staff. Your opinions and recommendations are important and will help inform decision-making on the division’s return to school plan.

Parents/guardians and students are encouraged to log into ParentVue and StudentVue to take the return to school survey by Friday, July 3. Parents and students without access to ParentVue or StudentVue may complete their survey by visiting the NNPS Return to School webpage by July 3. NNPS staff members can access the survey on the webpage.



Your input on the 2020-2021 School Year is important, respond to the survey by July 3!