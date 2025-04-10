RESURFACING PROJECT TO BEGIN AT HOWARD MAST TENNIS COURTS

SUFFOLK, VA . The City of Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department is proud to announce that a resurfacing project will begin at the Howard Mast Tennis Courts at Lake Meade Park, 201 Holly Lawn Pkwy., beginning Monday, April 14, 2025.

As part of the initiative to maintain and enhance the quality of the park’s recreational facilities, Courts 1–6 will be temporarily closed for resurfacing. Courts 7–10 will remain open and available for play throughout this construction phase. The work is expected to take approximately four to six weeks, depending on weather conditions.

This much-needed refurbishment will improve the court surfaces for players of all ages and skill levels. As an added feature, Courts 3 and 4 will include blended Pickleball lines upon reopening.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during this improvement process and looks forward to welcoming players back to upgraded facilities that support active lifestyles and community recreation.

For more information, contact the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department at (757) 514-7250 or parksemail@suffolkva.us.