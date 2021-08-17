Retired NBA Champion enrolls at North Carolina A&T State University

By: Kurtis Alston



The number one ranked public HBCU in the nation, North Carolina A&T State University, welcomes NBA Champion J.R. Smith. Smith is pursuing a degree in liberal studies and also hopes to join A&T’s men’s golf program.



Smith, a New Jersey native, is one of the last two drafts picks to go from high school straight to the NBA draft. He is waiting for the NCAA to sort out his eligibility so he can join the Aggies golf team. This will be a huge step forward for the Aggies golf team since the Aggies are a part of the BIG South now.



Smith does not just play golf as a hobby but he actually takes the game seriously. Smith started playing golf 12 years ago and recently competed in the Wyndham Pro-Am Championship. After winning the 2016 NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he racked up some gear playing with some professional golfers: Titleist blades, a Scotty Cameron putter, and TaylorMade woods from the great U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson.



A&T just found themselves a way to bring in a new endorsement deal if the NCAA grants Smith his eligibility. Having someone of that caliber and name will bring in the funds the school is looking for and give the team more recognition. Also, with the new NIL law that allows athletes to profit from their likeness, Smith opened up a door not only for A&T golfers but other college golfers around the country.

