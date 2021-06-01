Return to the Prehistoric Past at the VLM

For 30 years, the Virginia Living Museum (VLM) has been a destination for dinosaur lovers everywhere, and Summer 2021 will not disappoint! Now through September 6, visit the new exhibit Jurassic Giants, featuring Giganotosaurus, the largest animatronic dinosaur ever on display. Journey back millions of years to the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods and experience life-like dinosaurs around every turn. Both indoor and outdoor displays include a variety of roaring, stomping, water spitting dinosaurs. Special programs for Jurassic Giants include Dino Yoga, planetarium and animal shows, Original Virginia Dinosaur Tracks, the Dinosaur Discovery Trail and more. Guests can also enjoy a 15 minute dinosaur parade at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. one Saturday a month.

Jurassic Giants is included in general Museum admission. The exhibit was made possible thanks to PRA Group, Inc., Abbitt Realty Company LLC, Virginia Tourism Corporation, M&M Mortgage Team, Waterway Surveys & Engineering, Ltd., Canon Virginia, Inc. and the York County Arts Commission. The Virginia Living Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. All updated COVID-19 safety guidelines are enforced. For more information, visit thevlm.org or call 757-595-1900.