Revised Hampton NAACP and Faith Leaders- Oct. 24 Inaugural Super Sunday Vote- Souls to the Poll March and Celebration

This Sunday, October 24th is Super Sunday Souls to the polls . Voters in Hampton, Newport News, Suffolk and Norfolk will be able to vote!The Hampton Branch NAACP, First Baptist Church Hampton and many other churches will host a March to the polls. 12:30 – First Baptist Church Hampton (229 N. King St. Hampton). The short walk will leave from the church @ 12:30 to the Registrars Office located Old Courthouse in Downtown Hampton (101 Kings Way). There will be Food and Music!

Voting will be in all localities on Saturdays October 23 & 30th too! If you need more information please visit our website at vavote.us/GOTV

Volunteers needed to phone bank now and Protect the Vote Poll Watch on Tuesday Nov. 2nd.