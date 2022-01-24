Rewards for Healthy Living| PHD Clinics| PFRES Community Service| Poll Worker Recruitment

New Year, New You! Rewards For Healthy Living

Welcome to New Year, New You! Healthy Portsmouth is partnering with Rewards for Healthy Living (@rewards4healthyliving) to bring fun, games, prizes, and health information to the people of Portsmouth! It’s easy – just use this link https://www.rewardsforhealthyliving.com/ and sign up! Play games, participate in daily health-scratch, and more! There are cash and prizes to be won along with good health! #rewardsforhealthyliving #healthyportsmouth #newyearnewyou #PortsmouthVA