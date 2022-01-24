Rewards for Healthy Living| PHD Clinics| PFRES Community Service| Poll Worker Recruitment

Administration Coronavirus Events Featured Health Local 

K. Alston

New Year, New You! Rewards For Healthy Living

Welcome to New Year, New You!  Healthy Portsmouth is partnering with Rewards for Healthy Living (@rewards4healthyliving) to bring fun, games, prizes, and health information to the people of Portsmouth!  It’s easy – just use this link https://www.rewardsforhealthyliving.com/ and sign up!  Play games, participate in daily health-scratch, and more!  There are cash and prizes to be won along with good health!  #rewardsforhealthyliving #healthyportsmouth #newyearnewyou #PortsmouthVA


Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services Partners With Community Group for MLK Service Project

In observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services (PFRES) teamed up with Monica Atkins of the StopTheViolence757 organization on Saturday, January 15th, for a community clean-up event.  The Dr. King holiday was Monday, January 17th.  Members of StopTheViolence757 and PFRES braved the cold morning and picked up trash along Effingham Street.  A big thank you to Ms. Atkins’ group and to PFRES for your service to our community!