Business Engagement and Opportunities Program

Important Dates:

Pre-Proposal Conference will be held in person on August 13, 2025, 11:00 am-12:00 pm, at the Raleigh Municipal Building, Rm. 305. Please reach out for Teams link if necessary.

Deadline for Written Questions is August 14, 2025. Proposal Due Date and Time is August 29, 2025, no later than 5:00 p.m.

*LATE PROPOSALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED*

Click below to view a detailed overview regarding this advertisement:

RFP: Health Care and Benefits Consulting Services

All questions related to this solicitation, or requests must be submitted in writing (via email) to the following individual:

Andrew Bullard, Assistant Director, Human Resources

andrew.bullard@raleighnc.gov