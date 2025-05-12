RFP: Risk, Safety & Incident Management System

The City of Raleigh (COR) is solicitating proposals from one or more firm(s) with which to contract for the following services:

The City of Raleigh is committed to fostering a safe, healthy, and resilient work

environment for its employees. However, traditional methods of managing health, safety, and risk-related incidents often create challenges in effectively tracking monitoring, managing, responding to, and reporting critical events—particularly when meeting regulatory compliance requirements such as OSHA 300/300A/301.

To address these challenges and enhance the City’s overall approach to safety and risk management, the city is seeking to implement an integrated Risk, Safety and Incident Management System that meets its operational needs and regulatory obligations.