Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held at The Offices @ Two Five & J

City, state and community leaders gathered on Saturday, June 12 to celebrate the opening of The Offices @ Two Five & J, a new business resource in the Southeast Community. A culmination of more than $2 million in investment, including a $480,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Industrial Revitalization Fund, The Offices @ Two Five & J serves as a business hub to encourage professional and entrepreneurial growth and success, networking, and idea sharing, while providing support services to small business owners and entrepreneurs at all stages of business development. The facility’s mission is to support the creation and growth of locally owned business enterprises and stimulate the neighborhood economy through the provision of a first-class shared office facility and accessible business assistance resources and mentorship. Private and shared offices, dedicated desks, hot desks and virtual offices are available to for-profit businesses in Newport News and Newport News residents actively establishing a business. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.theoffices25j.com.