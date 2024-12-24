Rice Promoted to Chief Ranger of New Port News Parks and Recreation

Congratulations to Jeffrey S. Rice on his promotion to Chief Ranger of the Newport News Parks and Recreation department.

Rice began with the Parks Division in the summer of 1996 as a part-time seasonal Ranger Aide while attending college and working in various city park facilities including fishing areas, campsites, and interpretive centers. In 1998, he graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in Forestry and Wildlife Sciences and was hired as a sworn Park Ranger. After completing the Hampton Roads Criminal Justice Training Academy in Basic Law Enforcement, obtaining an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT-B) certification, and Virginia Search and Rescue Field Team Member certification, he was promoted to Senior Park Ranger in 2004.

Throughout his career, Rice has taken on increasingly responsible roles for the park rangers including becoming a Field Training Officer, Firearms Instructor, Red Cross CPR/AED instructor, as well as being trained in various de-escalation courses, and a member of the city’s Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) peer support team.

As Chief Ranger, Rice will oversee the 24-hour-a-day operations of the 16 park rangers that patrol and protect our city’s 36 parks, multiple recreation areas, and more than 7,700 acres of watershed property.