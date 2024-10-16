Richardson Named Stats Perform FCS National Defensive Player of the Week

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State linebacker AJ Richardson has earned FCS National Defensive Player of the Week by Stats Perform, announced by the organization on Monday morning.



Richardson recorded a career-high 18 tackles, including seven solo stops, 5.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. He also picked off the first pass of his career, returning it for 32 yards into Towson territory, setting up a Spartan touchdown.



Norfolk State will return to action on Oct. 26 for Homecoming, taking on Howard at 2 p.m. at William “Dick” Price Stadium.



