Richmond Department of Social Services Resident Survey

Hello residents of Richmond!

Through our collaboration with the American Public Human Services Association (APHSA), the City of Richmond Department of Social Services remains committed to our mission to improve the quality of life for all people of the City of Richmond.

Your Voice Matters! In 2018, we asked you how we were doing, and we’re asking you again now. On the heels of a public health emergency and during a movement toward racial truth and reconciliation, it is more important than ever that we hear from you about the services that we provide to our City.

Over the course of the next four weeks, residents of the City of Richmond will have an opportunity to share their thoughts by participating in a short survey. The survey will take no longer than 10 minutes to complete, and your answers are confidential. To participate in the survey, simply click on the link below (English or Spanish).

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/332PKFL

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GJWSWYF

This survey will be available until June 3, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

*To report suspected child abuse and neglect, citizens are encouraged to call the Richmond CPS Hotline (M-F – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) at 804-646-0438 or the VDSS 24/7 CPS Hotline at 1-800-552-7096.

*To make a report of suspected abuse or neglect involving the elderly or adults with disabilities, citizens are encouraged to call the Richmond City APS Hotline (M-F – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) at 804-646-7405 or the 24/7 APS Hotline at 1-888-832-3858.

*In the event of an emergency, please contact 911 immediately.

