Richmond E-Cycle Day Scheduled for September 11

~Paper shredding and the collection of electronics, household hazardous waste items and oil-based paints ~

WHO: Department of Public Works

WHAT: Richmond E-Cycle Day for City of Richmond Residents

All residents must:

Wear a face covering Stay in their car during the event and roll the windows down Note: volunteers will take items out of your car

Paper Document Shredding

Up to five (5) boxes of paper documents. Be sure to remove all binders, staples and clips

Electronics (various fees apply)

Computer systems (hard drive or CPU) and accessories (cables, wires, keyboards, mice, speakers, etc.) VCRs, camcorders, stereos and all phones Televisions, computer monitors and printers

(various fees apply) Household Hazardous Waste Items and Oil-based Paints

Bug spray, rodent poison and herbicides (Roundup, Weed B Gon etc.) Note: Latex and water based paints will not be collected. These items can be left in open paint cans until they have dried out and then put in with regular curbside trash pick-up.



WHEN: Saturday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Broad Rock Sports Complex, 4825 Old Warwick Road (23224)

BACKGROUND: The City of Richmond’s E-Cycle Day offers City residents an efficient option to recycle paper and to help keep hazardous waste materials out of city waterways, streams and rivers. This event is available to city residents – proof of residency is required.

For more information on recycling, please visit us online at www.rva.gov/public-works or email us at AskPublicWorks@rva.gov

