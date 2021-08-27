Richmond E-Cycle Day Scheduled for September 11
~Paper shredding and the collection of electronics, household hazardous waste items and oil-based paints ~
WHO: Department of Public Works
WHAT: Richmond E-Cycle Day for City of Richmond Residents
- All residents must:
- Wear a face covering
- Stay in their car during the event and roll the windows down
- Note: volunteers will take items out of your car
- Paper Document Shredding
- Up to five (5) boxes of paper documents. Be sure to remove all binders, staples and clips
- Electronics (various fees apply)
- Computer systems (hard drive or CPU) and accessories (cables, wires, keyboards, mice, speakers, etc.) VCRs, camcorders, stereos and all phones
- Televisions, computer monitors and printers
- Household Hazardous Waste Items and Oil-based Paints
- Bug spray, rodent poison and herbicides (Roundup, Weed B Gon etc.)
- Note: Latex and water based paints will not be collected. These items can be left in open paint cans until they have dried out and then put in with regular curbside trash pick-up.
WHEN: Saturday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Broad Rock Sports Complex, 4825 Old Warwick Road (23224)
BACKGROUND: The City of Richmond’s E-Cycle Day offers City residents an efficient option to recycle paper and to help keep hazardous waste materials out of city waterways, streams and rivers. This event is available to city residents – proof of residency is required.
For more information on recycling, please visit us online at www.rva.gov/public-works or email us at AskPublicWorks@rva.gov
We’re Social! For updates on DPW-related projects, activities and events visit us on Twitter @DPW_RichmondVA