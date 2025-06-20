Richmond Falcon Cam Takes Off with Partnership

~DWR & Triple Crossing Beer Honor Conservation & Falcon Fledge Success at

Partner Event~

RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and Triple Crossing Beer (TCB) have been collaborating over the last year on several initiatives that celebrate and highlight conservation through the lens of the beloved Richmond Falcon Cam.



Join DWR and Triple Crossing Beer at Fledge Fest on Saturday, June 21 from noon to 6 p.m. at the TCB Fulton location. Enjoy live music, kid’s activities, animal ambassadors, and the release of a new collaboration brew! This celebration highlights the iconic Richmond peregrine falcons and a new partnership between DWR and TCB.



“When we teamed up with DWR for this release, it was important to involve them from start to finish,” said Triple Crossing Production Manager Savannah Roberts. “We welcomed their team and our raffle winners into the brewery for a hands-on brew day, a rare opportunity we were excited to share. The result is Fledgling, a West Coast-style IPA brewed with a 50/50 blend of Citra and Falconer’s Flight hops. It’s juicy and bright, and we’re proud to add it to the Falcon Smash flock, and excited to see how it evolves from here.”

“The partnership with Triple Crossing has been a natural fit for DWR,” said Community Engagement and External Relations Coordinator Kelsey Steenburgh. “With our common understanding of how education and appreciation lead to conservation, the partnership was intuitive. The team at Triple Crossing has been amazing to work with and we are excited about the future.”



Even before Richmond’s famous peregrine falcons were back at the nest, a new partnership was brewing. One that would honor these iconic birds of prey, while also supporting habitat work that benefits wildlife across the Commonwealth.



“RVA Falcon Cam viewers are dedicated fans that are passionate about the falcons and each generation of chicks they hatch,” said DWR Watchable Wildlife Biologist Meagan Thomas. “They zealously watch, cheering for the chicks, engaging the Department with questions and comments on social media, and we knew they would be all-in with a chance to come face to face with these iconic birds as well as support conservation work across the state.”

With an audience and a plan, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) found a natural partnership with Triple Crossing Beer, a brewery located in the Fulton neighborhood of Richmond with brands already boasting the Falcon name. Through this partnership, the banding experience and brewery tour raffle raised $21,740 towards the DWR Restore the Wild initiative and now TCB has pledged a portion of the proceeds from the production of Fledgling towards Restore the Wild as well. Please join DWR staff and the team at TCB in celebration.



Fledge Fest

June 21: Noon – 6 p.m.

Triple Crossing Beer

5203 Hatcher St.

Richmond, VA 23231



DWR’s Restore the Wild initiative helps fund habitat projects that benefit Virginia Species of Greatest Conservation Need.

