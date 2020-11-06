Richmond, W&M Highlight Norfolk State WBB Non-Conference Home Slate

Courtesy of Norfolk State Athletic Communications

NORFOLK, Va. – William & Mary and Richmond will come to Joseph Echols Hall this year as the Norfolk State women’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the year.



Those two schools highlight NSU’s three-game home non-conference slate. Both programs will make the trek to Norfolk State after the Spartans played road games at those schools last year. Richmond will play at NSU for the first time ever. The third home non-conference game for the Spartans comes against Salem College in their home opener on Thanksgiving weekend.



The Spartans will also play four non-conference games on the road, including contests at UNCW, Liberty, Robert Morris and Wake Forest.



“We have some really tough non-conference games that will provide us with a lot of challenges early on,” head coach Larry Vickers said. “Geographically, this is about the best schedule we could have put together. We tried to put together a schedule where we are able to make some day trips and sleep in our own beds.”



The games against Richmond and William & Mary will start at 2 p.m., while the contest against Salem College will begin at 4 p.m.



The MEAC already released the conference schedule on Oct. 22. It was also announced today that all home conference doubleheaders for the Spartans will start at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.



Other non-conference games could be added to the schedule later in the year.

Non-Conference Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 25 at UNCW

Sunday, Nov. 29 vs. Salem College, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Liberty

Saturday, Dec. 5 at Robert Morris

Sunday, Dec. 13 at Wake Forest

Thursday, Dec. 17 vs. Richmond, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. William & Mary, 2 p.m.



Schedule Information

The Spiders will make a return trip to NSU after last year’s contest at Richmond. That game marked the first ever matchup between the two schools and was won by Richmond by a 77-69 margin.



Norfolk State last played UNCW four seasons ago on the road. The teams have played four times total in their history, a pair of home-and-home series from 2001-03 and again from 2015-17. The Spartans have never faced Salem College, which is based in Winston-Salem, N.C.



