Richmond’s Historic Executive Mansion to Reopen to the Public

RICHMOND, VA – Virginia’s Executive Mansion, the oldest purpose-built Governor’s home in the United States, will reopen to the public for tours on Friday, September 2nd after being closed for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On September 2nd, the Executive Mansion will open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Executive Mansion will remain open on Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for public tours. The Executive Mansion will also launch a refreshed website with further details on the opening schedule next week.

“We are hugely humbled to call Virginia’s Historic Executive Mansion home, and we are thrilled to be able to share it with the 8.6 million Virginians we serve,” said the First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.

Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin will appear at the mansion on reopening day to welcome visitors.

The Governor and First Lady have worked closely with the mansion’s Citizen Advisory Council and staff to create a welcoming and healthy environment for reopening. Visitors will also enjoy a curated museum-quality art experience exhibiting artwork from museums across the Commonwealth, honoring Virginia artists and Virginia’s geographical regions and the Spirit of Virginia.

“We have prioritized works by Virginia’s artists, as well as varied and diverse Virginia-centric content, through dynamic art selections and artifacts serving as a living exhibit that will change over time as different parts of Virginia’s story become the focus,” said the First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.

“The art in the mansion demonstrates the Commonwealth’s past, present and future. It showcases the myriad of cultures influencing Virginia’s history – the good and the bad parts of it. We continue to view the mansion as one of the most revered historic spaces in the Commonwealth,” said Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Council for Interpreting and Furnishing the Mansion Betsy Beamer.

Contributing museum partners include the Library of Virginia, Virginia Museum of History and Culture, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and The Valentine in Richmond; Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk; Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke; William King Museum of Art in Abingdon; Fralin Museum of Art in Charlottesville; and more are coming online each month. The Executive Mansion also features works of independent Virginia artists.

No reservations are needed to visit the mansion. Visit the mansion website regularly for updates on tour times throughout the year.