Ride Transit for Free on Election Day

NORFOLK, Va. — Riding Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) buses, light rail, ferry, Paratransit and OnDemand rideshare will be free on Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 4. – to help voters get to the polls.

“With free access to HRT’s comprehensive transit solutions throughout Hampton Roads, we are once again doing our part to facilitate mobility on Election Day,” said William E. Harrell, President and CEO.

To find out more about your polling location or other election information, please visit Virginia’s Department of Elections. Then plan your trip on HRT’s System Map.

Election Day is one of four free fare days offered by HRT. Transit Equity Day (Feb. 9, 2026), Earth Day (April 22) and Juneteenth (June 19) are other opportunities for Hampton Roads residents to try transit at no cost.