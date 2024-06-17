Right to IVF Act Administration Statement

The following is a statement about the S.4445, Right to IVF Act from Sen. Duckworth, D-IL, and 46 cosponsors). For a long time, women across the country have struggled to access to IVF treatment. The statement goes as follows:

The Administration strongly supports Senate passage of S. 4445, the Right to IVF Act.



When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade nearly two years ago, it paved the way for Republican elected officials’ extreme, out-of-touch agenda, which has eroded access to reproductive health care for families across the country. Women are being turned away from emergency rooms and forced to travel hundreds of miles for health care, while doctors and nurses fear prosecution for providing the care they were trained to provide. And, earlier this year, an Alabama Supreme Court decision put access to fertility treatments at risk for families who were desperately trying to get pregnant, shuttering fertility clinics across the state. The disregard for the ability of women to make these decisions for themselves and their families is outrageous and unacceptable.



Every woman should have the right to make the decision to have a child. About one in five American women struggle with infertility and many rely on IVF. Congress should adopt statutory protections for women’s access to essential health care services, including fertility treatment. This is a basic issue of reproductive freedom.



The Administration looks forward to working with Congress as S. 4445 proceeds through the legislative process in order to protect access to fertility services, eliminate barriers for families in need of high-quality, affordable fertility services, and ensure that federal agencies have the resources to implement these benefits.

