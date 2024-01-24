Rivers Casino Partners with Local Law Enforcement to Commemorate First Anniversary

Rivers Casino Portsmouth will mark its official grand opening date with a Rivers Gives service day. Through Rivers Gives, the casino’s ongoing community engagement initiative, Team Members will support the Portsmouth Police Athletic League (PAL) and Portsmouth’s Safety Town, in partnership with the City of Portsmouth Police Department.

Rivers Casino will contribute to the enrichment of Portsmouth Safety Town, a unique educational facility designed to teach children essential safety skills. As part of this partnership, the casino is underwriting costs to construct a miniature ‘Portsmouth Police Station’ as part of the city’s efforts to teach children safety measures through interactive experiences. The Safety Town outpost is a community complement to the actual Portsmouth Police Substation permanently located at the casino.

Along with its operating parent company, Rush Street Gaming, Rivers Casino prides itself on integrating seamlessly with its communities and serves as an ongoing partner in improving the quality of life in each of its host cities. Rivers Casino Portsmouth immediately embraced that culture of philanthropy and has dedicated over 1,000 volunteer hours and donated more than $861,000 to local nonprofit organizations to date.

$20,000 total contribution announced: Two separate contributions of $10,000 each will be presented to Portsmouth Safety Town and Portsmouth Police Athletic League.

WHO: Team Members of Rivers Casino Portsmouth will actively participate in constructing the NEW Safety Town exhibit.

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024; check presentation scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Portsmouth Safety Town, 4404 Deep Creek Blvd., Portsmouth, Va.

VISUALS: