Riverside Health Offers Resources During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Riverside Health is observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight American women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. The risk for breast cancer is not the same for all women and many women believe that in the absence of having a family history of breast cancer they are not at risk.

While family history is important to understand, only 5-10% of breast cancers are due to an inherited genetic mutation and up to 70% of all breast cancers diagnosed in the USA arise in women without any significant family history of breast cancer.

Breast cancer screening helps find cancer early, before there may be any signs or symptoms. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat. Breast self-awareness at all ages, clinical breast exams and mammography are all important when it comes to early detection.

New resources available to share information on screening and early detection!

Healthy YOU Podcast: Breast Cancer, The Patient’s Perspective with Carol Downey

Explore the Healthy YOU Blogs for more information on breast cancer.

o Breast cancer can happen to anyone – even young women.

o You Can Lower Your Breast Cancer Risk

o Your First Mammogram: What to Expect