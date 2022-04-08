Riverside Health System and the Urban League of Hampton Roads Announce Partnership

During a press conference in Newport News on Thursday, Riverside Health System and the Urban League of Hampton Roads (ULHR) announced a new partnership to expand health, workforce, and educational opportunities in the region. Riverside is investing $100,000 to reduce racial health disparities and the disproportionate levels of chronic diseases and health outcomes among marginalized communities of color. The partnership between Riverside and ULHR will address social determinants of health outcomes in education, employment, and health through the following initiatives: Education– Project Ready High School Career & College Program: A National Urban League Pillar Program designed to prepare African Americans and other historically underserved high school youth for college and careers.Employment – Riverside Diverse Workforce: Riverside will support numerous ULHR activities, including the ULHR Young Professionals & Guild Volunteer Engagement, COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Outreach, Food Basket Distribution and Outreach, Back to School Supplies Distribution and Outreach, and more.Health – Food as Medicine Program: To underscore the importance of diet and nutrition to overall health, Riverside Health System will launch a pilot Food as Medicine Program for underserved residents with limited access to healthy foods, and high reported rates of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease, and other comorbidities. Riverside’s investment with the ULHR represents a direct investment to under-resourced populations and communities. Individuals will benefit from improved access to quality health care services and programs designed to help address racial health disparities. For more information on the Urban League of Hampton Roads and their programs, visit www.ulhr.org.