Road Closures and Possible Traffic Delays

The following roads in the City of Suffolk will have closures that could cause delays, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, due to construction and maintenance projects.

New Projects:

(Whaleyville area) – Suffolk Department of Public Works will have mobile operations on secondary roads in the Whaleyville Area for asphalt maintenance from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

(Whaleyville Boulevard) – Suffolk Department of Public Works will have a mobile operation on Whaleyville Boulevard between Carolina Road and Collins Road for asphalt maintenance from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

(Lake Kilby Road) – Suffolk Department of Public Works will have a mobile operation on Lake Kilby Road for shoulder maintenance from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(various locations) – Suffolk Department of Public Works will have mobile operations on Babbtown Road, Cypress Chapel Road, Kings Fork Road, Joshua Lane, Shoulders Hill Road, Pughsville Road, and Townpoint Road for vegetation maintenance from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(Little Fork Road) – A contractor will have a flagging operation on Little Fork Road between Great Fork Road and Sweatt Road for milling from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Godwin Boulevard) – A contractor will have a mobile operation on Godwin Boulevard for vegetation maintenance from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

(Route 58/Holland Road) – A contractor will have a westbound mobile operation on Holland Road between downtown Holland to the Southampton County line for vegetation maintenance from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

(Ruritan Boulevard and Route 258) – A contractor will have a mobile operation on Ruritan Boulevard and Route 258 for vegetation maintenance from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

(Route 58/Holland Road) – A contractor will have the eastbound and westbound inside lanes closed in the 2800 block of Route 58 for paving overnight from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., June 1st through June 6th.

(College Drive) – A contractor will have a left lane closure on College Drive between Hampton Roads Parkway and Route 664 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 1st through June 6th.

(Bridge Road) – A contractor will have alternating lane closures on Bridge Road between College Drive and Harbourview Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 1st through June 6th.

(Route 58) – A contractor will have a crew working beyond the shoulder on Route 58 westbound between the Chesapeake Airport and the weigh scales from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Upcoming Projects:

(Bridge Road) – A contractor will have a southbound right lane closure on Bridge Road at Crittenden Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 2nd and 3rd.

(Shoulders Hill Road) – A contractor will have a lane closure on Shoulders Hill at Laycock Lane and the turn lane across the street closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 2nd through 4th.

Ongoing Projects:

(Bob White Lane) – A temporary signal will be utilized in the 3400 block of Bob White Lane. The temporary signal will be in effect 24 hours a day for approximately 5 weeks, April 8th through June 2nd.

(South 12th Street) – Suffolk Department of Public Works will have South 12th Street between Freeney Avenue and Rosemont Avenue closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(Lake Cohoon Road) – Beginning Tuesday, March 30th, a contractor will have the 2000 block of Lake Cahoon Road (between Indian Trail and Holland Road) closed with a detour for bridge rehabilitation. The project will include replacement of the 400-foot bridge’s deck and superstructure. The anticipated completion date is January 2022. Message boards have been placed to notify motorists of the upcoming closure. For the safety of all, this closure includes pedestrians and bicyclists.