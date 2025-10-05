Road Closures Continue on Lucas Creek Roads, Newport News

Motorists are advised that HRSD crews will continue to install and test the sewer pipe for the new Lucas Creek Pump Station. This work will require the closure of Old Lucas Creek Rd. between Debbie Ln. and Lucas Creek Rd., and a closure of the right northbound lane of Lucas Creek Rd. All closures will occur on weekdays only from 8 a.m. – 3, p.m. and will continue until the end of November. For the detour route, refer to the map below.

All vehicles, including school buses and emergency responders, will need to follow the marked detour using Lucas Creek Rd. and Denbigh Blvd.

This work is part of the Lucas Creek Pump Station Replacement project. Please visit the Newsroom on HRSD.com for updates and schedules.